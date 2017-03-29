Will OC Transpo's ridership plummet now that there's no transit tax credit? Probably not.

The federal government’s decision to discontinue the public transit tax credit likely won't cause a mass exodus from Ottawa buses, experts told Metro.

In last week’s budget, the 15 per cent non-refundable tax rebate was eliminated. Finance Minister Bill Morneau said in announcing the measure that the credit was not encouraging people to take transit to the extent it was designed to.



Statistics from the City of Ottawa show that 1,218,237 monthly passes were sold in 2006, the year the tax credit was introduced, and that 1,273,539 were sold in the first full year the credit was in place — a jump of 55,000 passes.



But transit-pass sales dropped by 32,000 between 2011 and 2012 and by 172,000 between 2011 and 2014.



“That was the economy and the job loss,” said Pat Scrimgeour, the city’s director of transit customer systems and planning. “We had a lot of job loss in Ottawa and a lot of jobs moving out to suburban locations.”

He said the city doesn’t know and won’t know until next year if losing the tax deduction will change things, but he believes the economy and other factors have been more influential than the tax incentive.



Nicholas Rivers, a professor at the University of Ottawa, studied the tax credit and determined it grew transit ridership by between 0.25 and one per cent.



He said it’s difficult to ascribe causes to people’s transit-related purchasing decisions because many factors are involved.



“If we had two Canadas, and in one Canada we had a public transit tax credit, and in the other we didn’t, we could directly compare people’s transit behaviour,” he said.



Rivers said that the credit’s impact was limited by the fact that it was available only to people who met an income threshold. And, he said, most eligible people would have been transit riders with or without the tax policy.

“Government was giving money to 24 out of 25 people to not change their behaviour,” he said.



Rivers said that most research shows the best way to get people out of their cars is to make driving expensive.

Speaking to Metro on budget day, NDP Leader Tom Mulcair said ridership is not the only metric that should matter.