Five things to do this weekend in Ottawa, April 1 – 2

1. Juno Fest (all weekend)

The Juno Awards are in Ottawa this weekend, meaning all kinds of opportunities to party, spot celebrities and hear great music. Over a hundred musicians will be playing at 15 venues around Ottawa as part of Juno Fest, and a number of artists will be heading to the Rideau Centre on Saturday for autographs. A full schedule of events is available at junoawards.ca.

2. Capital Gaming Expo (all weekend)

The revamped Capital Gaming Expo will kick off on Saturday, bringing together both players and the video-game professionals for workshops, art and industry talks. The two-day conference takes place at the Nepean Sportsplex. Tickets for each day are $95 for the conference and $5 for the expo, which includes games and tech on display.

3. Outdoor + Adventure Travel Show (all weekend)

The season for winter sports is nearly over, and the Outdoor + Adventure Travel Show promises to prepare you for the warm weather. Vendors specializing in water sports, camping, hiking, fishing, racing and wildlife photography will be presenting at the EY Centre on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $8 online and $12 at the door.

4. Ikebana (all weekend)

A sure sign of spring, enjoy the Japanese traditional of fresh floral arrangements this weekend at the Nature Museum. There will be 50 displays of various sizes and shapes. The fresh arrangements only last a few days, and will be on display from March 30 to April 2 during museum hours.

5. Sugar Festival (all weekend)