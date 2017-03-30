News / Ottawa

Ford announces Ottawa research centre to focus on driverless cars

The announcement includes the hiring of 300 Canadian engineers, although not all will be based in Ottawa.

This Feb. 11, 2016, file photo shows the Ford logo on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.

Ford has announced plans to open a new research and development operation in Ottawa that will focus, in part, on driverless cars.

The Ottawa Research and Engineering Centre will work on “research and development across infotainment, in-vehicle modems, gateway modules, driver-assist features and autonomous vehicles,” according to a release from the company.

Infotainment refers to audio and video systems including navigation interfaces, video players, USB and Bluetooth connectivity and internet access. Driver-assist features include collision-avoidance systems and parking aids.

Ford will be hiring an additional 400 engineers, 300 of whom will be based in Canada. The announcement represents a $500-million investment.

Ford will also be opening Canadian facilities in Waterloo and Oakville. Similar centres will open in North Carolina and Florida.

