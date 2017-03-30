Ford announces Ottawa research centre to focus on driverless cars

Ford has announced plans to open a new research and development operation in Ottawa that will focus, in part, on driverless cars.

The Ottawa Research and Engineering Centre will work on “research and development across infotainment, in-vehicle modems, gateway modules, driver-assist features and autonomous vehicles,” according to a release from the company.

Infotainment refers to audio and video systems including navigation interfaces, video players, USB and Bluetooth connectivity and internet access. Driver-assist features include collision-avoidance systems and parking aids.

Ford will be hiring an additional 400 engineers, 300 of whom will be based in Canada. The announcement represents a $500-million investment.

Ford will also be opening Canadian facilities in Waterloo and Oakville. Similar centres will open in North Carolina and Florida.