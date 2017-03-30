Residents who fled townhouse fire now worried about asbestos

Residents of a townhouse complex gutted by fire earlier this month are now worried about the asbestos left behind in the heavily damaged building. A fire on a balcony outside one unit on Northview Road quickly grew earlier this month tearing through multiple homes in what ultimately became a four-alarm fire. Melinda Munoz, her husband and three kids were living in one of the units, but haven’t been back since the fire because the damage to their former home is so extensive. She said when contractors working for Minto first offered to retrieve items she was relieved.

“You have nothing but the clothes on your back," she said. "There is a degree of trust when they say they’re going to do this for you. There is some relief.”



When she looked at the items they brought out, however, she worried they had been exposed to something toxic.



“I have three children — a two-year-old, a five-year-old and a 14-year old — and we are worried about cancer,” she said.



She said she’s left the items on her balcony, wrapped in a plastic bag, since she first brought them home.



Robin Garvey, the company’s vice-president of property operations, said they’re confident that everything that came out of the building is safe.



She said DFB associates, the restoration company the insurance firm brought in, know what they’re doing.



“The items retrieved and returned to you have been treated by DFB and abide by safety standards and are therefore safe to use,” she said. “They’re following a specific protocol for the items they bring out.”