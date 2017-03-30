STO strike continues as boths side suggest arbitration

La Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) and its union were continuing to negotiate during rotating-strike action on thursday, hoping to bring their long labour dispute to an end.

The two sides exchanged offers on Thursday as drivers pulled off the road for the third time in as many weeks. Prior to the rotating strikes, the union had engaged in a work-to-rule campaign for several weeks.

During that campaign, drivers refused to work overtime and reported even the smallest issues to mechanics, leading to many cancellations and other delays.

The STO’s offer, which they presented as their final proposal, would send some issues to arbitration, while including in a deal all the issues the two sides have already agreed to.