Uber pushing back against federal requirement to charge GST

Rideshare firm Uber is pushing back against changes in the federal budget that will require it to charge customers GST.

The government introduced the change in the budget clarifying a rule that currently requires taxi operators to charge GST for fares. The changes set to come into place on July 1 this year will mean the company has to charge the tax, as taxi drivers already do.

On the day he introduced his budget, finance minister Bill Morneau said it was an issue of fairness.

“With respect to Uber, what we’ve done is say that there’s a level playing field. If you’re in an Uber or if you’re in a taxi, you pay GST. That’s consistent with what Canadians expect,” he told reporters during a press conference.



Uber is challenging that change with an email to its users encouraging people to get in touch with their MPs and encourage the government to change tack on the issue.



“Given the broad implications of this announced policy, we felt we had the responsibility to inform Canadians who rely on ridesharing as riders and drivers,” wrote Susie Heath, a spokesperson for the company. ”We've encouraged them to share their views on how affordable transportation is good policy for cities and for Canadians.”

The company has done similar mail out efforts when cities or provinces brought in regulations that Uber deemed a conflict with its business model.

Heath said no one from the company was available for an interview Friday.

On a company website about the change they argue most small businesses owners who make less than $30,000 a year don’t charge GST and this change unfairly penalizes Uber drivers, compared to other small businesses.