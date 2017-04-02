Canada Day on Parliament Hill very popular with visitiors

Canadians are overjoyed with Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill — but they wouldn’t say no to bigger-named acts and more fireworks at the end of the night.

That’s the takeaway from a public opinion survey the government paid $30,000 for. Using face-to-face interviews and a follow-up online survey, pollsters from Quorus Consulting group interviewed more than 2,000 people who visited Parliament Hill on July 1, 2015.

Eighty-six per cent of respondents said they were satisfied with the Canada Day festivities.

The survey also showed that 41 per cent of people coming for Canada Day come from out of town. About a third of those people stayed with family and 46 per cent of people stayed in hotels. About a third of people who live in the region expect to host family in 2017.

Justine Lafond, a spokesperson for the Heritage Department, said the survey shows that people enjoy Canada Day in Ottawa as it is, but they will look at ways to improve it.

“In 2017, spectacular activities marking the 150th anniversary of Confederation will be held in Ottawa. A variety of activities in Canada’s Capital Region will highlight Canada Day in an outstanding way. The research will help us better plan the event,” she said.

By the numbers: