Ottawa looking for the best ideas on lunar rover wheels and robotic arms

Got any good ideas for lunar rovers or deep space robots? The Canadian Space Agency would like to hear from you.



The agency posted a letter of interest on the government’s tendering website looking for the best ideas the space industry has to offer for robotic arms that could be part of a future Mars mission or rover wheels that could go back to the moon.

The tender closes this month and then the agency will ask for more concrete proposals.



Michelle Mendes, executive director of the Canadian Space Commerce Association, said the proposals the agency is looking for are closely aligned with what Canadian companies are already doing.



“Canada does tend to be well recognized for robotics and for our rover development,” she said.



Mendes pointed to the Canadarm and it’s successors that have helped build the international space stations. She said Canadian firms have also helped design and build wheels for Martian rovers.



She said those technologies have lifted well above their weight.



“Everyone knows about the Canadarm, which has been a huge success and has allowed a lot of success for other countries as well,” she said.



Over several days, the space agency could not make anyone available for an interview, but in the documents posted online, the agency says it is in talks about missions further away from earth that would be a stepping stone to a Mars mission.

“The partnership is discussing a space platform, deep-space habitat, in a lunar orbit or elsewhere in cislunar space that will extend human presence and further demonstrate and prove technologies and operations at a larger distance from Earth.”

Mendes said even though Canada has expertise and experience in these areas there will still be major challenges, because each mission will be unique.



“These are challenges for the industry in that almost every mission is very bespoke.”



Mendes said these projects from the Canadian Space Agency also align closely with the new NASA budget in the United States. She said the Trump administration is moving NASA’s budget away from education and climate change research and into exploration.



She said in addition to the robots and rovers, there is now space for Canada to work on some of the science NASA is moving away from.

“These are areas that Canada can really shine, because not only do they happen to be part of our expertise, but they’re not going to be pursued by NASA.”