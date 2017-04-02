Ottawa has 2,884 employees on Sunshine List

The City of Ottawa has 2,884 employees making over $100,000 a year, a drop from previous years.

The Ontario government’s annual Sunshine List, released last week, names provincial public servants who make more than $100,000. The city’s highest paid employees are Medical Officer of Health Isra Levy at $302,412.41, Police chief Charles Bordeleau at $281,511.93 and deputy police chief Jill Skinner $272,208.71.



Marianne Phillips, the city’s director of human resources, said the number of employees on the list went down last year.



“This represents a decrease of 28 from the 2015 number of 2,912. Of the 2,884, there were 1,666 city employees, 219 fewer employees than the 2015 number of 1,885,” she wrote in a memo to council.

Phillips pointed out to councillors that the threshold for the list has not been changed since the legislation requiring disclosure was first introduced in 1996. She said adjusted for inflation $144,100 per year would be an appropriate number.

“If the disclosure threshold was adjusted to $144,100, only 142 municipal employees would make the list,” read the memo.