More changes, closure of Slice and Co. confirmed on Elgin Street

Elgin Street’s Slice and Co. is confirmed to be permanently closed, to be reopened as a new bar focused on offering a wide local beer selection.

The pizzeria has been “closed for winter renovations” for the past three months, its windows plastered with brown paper.

Locals wondering if the closure was permanent have their answer: earlier this week paper signs went up confirming that the restaurant is being replaced with the “Elgin Beer Project.”

The new craft beer bar is expected to open before the end of April, according to co-owner Scott Johnson, and aims to offer between 50 to 100 different beers from across the city and the Ottawa valley.

“We’ll treat the bar like it’s my rec room, and treat the patio like it’s my backyard,” said Johnson. “Basically it’s come and snack, drink beers and watch the game. It’s a casual, neighbourhood friendly place.”

Turnover has been relatively high recently on Elgin Street, but Johnson is working with someone who knows the area well. His business partner is Mike Coughlan, the owner of established restaurant and nightclub The Standard across the street.

Coughlan said the idea for the Elgin Beer Project came from having to turn down so many local brewers wanting to be featured at The Standard. The new eatery plans to be casual and focused on local tastes.

“Instead of having to commit to putting 20,000 cans in the LBCO and seeing if people will buy their beer, we can take 1000 cans and give them good feedback and brew beer with them,” he said. “I think it’ll be fun. It’s about community and giving these guys a place to put their stuff out there.”

Further up the street signs have been installed on the former Fresco Bistro Italiano’s building for The Captain’s Boil, a Toronto seafood chain that allows patrons to “feast like a pirate, dine like a captain.”

The restaurant has 17 of locations in Ontario. Diners choose seafood, which is served in a plastic bag with sauce for a messy dining experience inspired by a southern boil.