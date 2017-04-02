"Shot in the Dark" video series helping local musicians shine

One YouTube upload at a time, the Ottawa creatives behind the "Shot in the Dark" sessions are giving local musicians the professional look they need to spread their sound.

The slick music video project is a collaboration between Jonathan Kischel of JustPixl, a media production company, and Dean Watson of Gallery Recording Studios.

The series started as – not coincidentally – a shot in the dark. Watson had created a single music video earlier with a different filming crew, and wanted to try it again.

“We decided to try it as a community building exercise, which is what it started off as being. We’re trying to work it so for the bands it’s affordable and they can be part of something,” he said. “It went crazy, people really kept messaging us, it caught us off guard.”

The videos are simple and intimate, with a smoke machine contributing haze to the dark mood, shot upstairs from Watson’s Glebe recording studio. The production value, from filming to lighting to sound, would fit in with a promotional videos for any major label.

It’s a stark contrast to amateur recordings of local shows.

“I’ve heard first-hand from people involved in booking festivals that if they don’t have a good high quality video of a band they’ll just pass them right over,” said Watson. “Content is king. You need good content or people don’t really pay you serious attention.”

The musicians pay between $300 to $500 to be involved in the shoot, considerably cheaper than hiring a dedicated film crew for the day. Watson said in at least a few cases the videos have helped local artists secure spots at music festivals.

Kischel and Watson started in November. As the project has grown in size and interest, the duo have been able to add crew members and bring on food and drink sponsors.

Sessions last around six hours, with all the bands and solo acts arriving at one time. Each artist takes a turn performing a song, with the other attendees showing up in the video as the audience. Alumnus from earlier sessions are invited back.

So far there have been five sessions and close to 30 videos filmed and released. The most popular recording, “Rule the World” by local singer Malak, has over 2000 views.