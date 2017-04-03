MPs considering better protections for whistleblowers in government

At parliamentary hearings this week, MPs are being asked to give public servants more protection when they blow the whistle at work.



The house standing committee on government operations will hear from more witnesses this week as it reviews the Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act, a ten-year-old law that MPs are looking to update.



Duff Conacher, co-founder of Democracy Watch, will present an electronic petition endorsed by 21,000 Canadians for better protections.



Conacher said the government needs a more arm’s-length approach to appointing the commissioner who receives complaints. They also need rules that would put the onus on employers to demonstrate they haven’t retaliated against whistleblowers, rather than forcing employees to prove they have been targeted, as is the current practice.

He said strengthening the act would mean more wrongdoing getting exposed.

“You would have many more cases coming forward. That’s why the government hasn’t done it.”

Scott Chamberlain, director of labour relations and general counsel at the Association of Canadian Financial Officers, said the biggest issue with the act is that it hasn’t yet been reviewed, even though the law itself calls for a review after five years.



He said he works with members who want to report wrongdoing and those who are accused of it and, right now, the legislation isn’t fair.

“The balance in the current act is more in favour of protecting the wrongdoer than it need be,” he said.

Chamberlain said he is hopeful the MPs reviewing the legislation will welcome the potential changes, because if people feel comfortable coming forward problems will be caught early.

“A case of wrongdoing becomes a scandal if it is allowed to fester,” he said.

He said there are people who would come forward if they felt the legislation was up to the job of protecting them.