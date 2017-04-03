No more major snow for Ottawa, says Environment Canada

Hold on Ottawa: the double digits are coming soon and the snow should be behind us.

This year the city received 38 per cent more snow than average, Environment Canada meteorologist Peter Kimbell said. Unless we get some April flurries in the next week, the final accumulation will sit around 310 centimetresm. The average is 224.

“Statistically we do get significant snow sometimes in April,” said Kimbell. “There could be more coming … I won’t say it’s impossible to have any more snow, but chances are good the white stuff is mostly done.”

Things will remain cool and rainy this week, and there’s a chance of flurries, but the forecast calls for a week of double-digit highs starting on Sunday.

“The trend after that is warming. The closer we get to mid-April, the lower the chance we’ll have snow,” Kimbell said.

Kimbell warned that while Environment Canada does put out a seasonal forecast, it’s always unpredictable.

The seasonal forecast isn’t predicting anything too unusual: right now there’s an estimated 50-50 chance we’ll have a warmer spring than usual and precipitation rates look to be normal.