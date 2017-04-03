Ontario bans snapping turtle hunt

Snapping turtles have one less reason to fear you after the provincial government moved to end hunt for the slow-moving reptiles.



The government announced Monday that killing or trapping the animals will now be illegal.



Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources Kathryn McGarry said the government has been concerned about snapping-turtle populations for some time and decided it was time for a change.



“We knew that the snapping turtles were a species of special concern, so we have been monitoring their population fairly closely,” she said.



Several conservation groups including the Ottawa Field Naturalists Club wrote to the government calling for change



The province had allowed snapping-turtle hunting all year in some areas, and between July 15 and Sept. 15 in other areas. Hunters had a two-per-day limit.

McGarry said a government website that listed proposed changes to the hunt was flooded with people who wanted the hunt banned.

“We had over 10,000 comments about the situation, so that helped us to recognize that the public would be supportive if we closed the harvest,” she said.

Turtles were generally not hunted, McGarry said, with only a handful of cases each year, so it was a fairly easy decision she said to end it.

“There were not a lot of comments trying to keep the harvest going.”



The turtles’ greater threat has been drivers over the past few years, with hundreds of the animals becoming roadkill each summer. McGarry said people who want to help the animals should watch out for them on the highways.

She also said the resources would be in place for anyone who ignores the ban.