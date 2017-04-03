Ottawa firefighters forced to leave station due to rats
Crews covering Riverside south from other stations while air quality tests underway.
Some Ottawa firefighters have been forced to turn tail and flee from their stations, due to an infestation of rats.
The vermin have made themselves right at home around Fire Station 37 on Earl Armstrong Road. Firefighters raised concerns on Saturday about the situation; as a precaution, crews were moved to Stations 44 and 32 nearby.
Crews have found that, in addition to nests on the outside of the building, the rodents have also burrowed their way into a vestibule inside the station.
The city is monitoring the air quality inside the building before determining when crews can back into the station.
The fire service is ensuring residents that there won’t be any reduction in service while crews are out of the station.
