Ottawa Public Health alerts WestJet travellers to measles risk

Ottawa Public Health is warning people who travelled on two recent flights to watch out for the symptoms of measles.



The agency is flagging two flights from March 22: WestJet flight WS610, which departed Calgary at 10:15 a.m. and arrived in Ottawa at 3:47 p.m., and WS369, which left Ottawa at 4:40 p.m. and arrived in Toronto at 5:42 p.m.

Associate medical officer of health Dr. Robin Taylor said OPH hasn’t had any reports of illnesses in Ottawa from these flights yet but there are reasons to be concerned.

“These were the two flights that Toronto Public Health knew that someone with measles was on … and they happened to go through Ottawa,” she said.



Taylor said anyone on these flights should keep their eyes open for symptoms like a high fever, sore eyes, cough, runny nose and of course a red rash.

She said that even before the rash emerges people can be contagious, so if they were on one of those flights and have a high fever they should call their doctor and talk about next steps.