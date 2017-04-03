Two Ottawa men lining up to be among Canada's astronauts

“Put the following items in your backpack and be ready to go at 6 a.m.”

No, this isn’t a hiking itinerary, but instructions given to Canadian Space Agency astronaut recruits. Since 1983, the CSA has run four recruitment programs –– once each decade –– inviting Canadians to apply for the chance to become astronauts working with NASA.

The current selection process, which will end with the hiring of two astronauts, began in June 2016. Applicants required Canadian citizenship, a degree in science, technology, engineering or mathematics, good health and three years of professional experience.

Through intensive testing, thousands of applicants were whittled down, first to 72 then to 32 top-tier candidates. Among them are two Ottawans: Marc Evans, an engineer, and Jason Leuschen, a student helicopter pilot in the air force.

“It’s pretty exhausting but extremely fun,” Evans said.

Evans got a bachelor degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Ottawa, and a master of engineering management at the University of Alberta. He currently works at Med-Eng, a defence company that develops specialized bomb-defusal equipment.

Despite the tension of having just 32 recruits left, Evans said he’s enjoying the ride.

“You could bind a book out of the number of questions they ask you in the initial application," he said.

The intensity of the competition constantly ratchets up, he said, as CSA’s evaluators administer a steady succession of mental, physical and psychological tests.

“We’re doing firefighting, flood control — we were doing activities in a simulated open-water scenario,” Evans said. “They had us in a helicopter cockpit, dunked underwater upside down, and we had to escape out a hatch.”

Candidates are taken across Canada to assessment centres, each boasting complex simulators.

“We just recently got back from a trip to Halifax,” Evans said when he spoke to Metro in March. “You never know exactly what they’re looking for, you have to kind of make your own assumptions and really just be yourself.”

Jason Leuschen, the other local candidate, was born in B.C. and earned a bachelor of mechanical engineering at the University of Saskatchewan.

“I missed the last round of applications in 2008, so I’ve been following the CSA website ever since,” he said.

He said that while his military training has helped him, the CSA ensures candidates are never fully prepared.

“They did a lot to sort of keep us off balance and under stress and see how we perform,” Leuschen said. “You don’t even really know what they’re evaluating you on.

“You’re told, ‘There’s an emergency, there’s been damage below, head downstairs,’” he said, “and you head down into this room, and there’s these giant holes in the wall that are just gushing water and it’s filling up. So a whole bunch of us that aren’t maybe sailors are basically just trying to keep a simulated boat from sinking.”

The two astronauts will be named this summer.

“It’s hard to sit and enjoy it because right now I’m worried whether I’m making it into the next cut or not,” Leuschen said. “I’m working to try and sit back once in a while and enjoy it because it is a pretty awesome feeling to be in the final group.”



