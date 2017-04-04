Firefighters return to station after rat infestation cleared

Firefighters have returned to Station 37 after a horde of furry rodents ousted them last weekend.

Ottawa Fire said no air quality concerns were detected by the engineers monitoring the property, and humans are free to move back in to the Riverside South headquarters on Earl Armstrong Road.

On Saturday firefighters raised concern about an influx of rats, and were moved to Stations 44 and 32 nearby for precaution. The fire service reassured residents that there would be no reduction in service while crews are out of the station.

Crews found nests on the outside of the building as well as rodents that had burrowed their way into a vestibule inside the station.

