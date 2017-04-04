Four questions for Ottawa's newest Liberal MP

On Monday, Liberal Mona Fortier won the by-election in Ottawa-Vanier with 51 per cent of the vote. She will take over the empty seat of longtime, popular Liberal MP Mauril Bélanger, who died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in August. Fortier was expected to win the riding, as Liberals had held the seat since 1935.

Q: What will your first priorities be as MP for Ottawa-Vanier?

A: One of them is to identify the investments and work with the city to see how we can bring more money for an affordable housing strategy in Ottawa-Vanier.

Another thing is we have many different projects in the riding — ByWard Market revitalization, Montreal Road revitalization — and I think that I can find ways with the community leaders and business leaders to develop a strategy to bring more jobs to our part of the riding.

And one of the priorities that I was hearing at the door was to find ways to make sure that seniors have a safe and secure retirement. I've heard that a lot people are worried their pensions are going to be touched.

Q: How has your background working in communications prepared you for this new role as MP?

A: In my work field, I've been working with different organizations: school boards, non-profit organizations on outreach programs and on communications strategies. I've also been involved in the community in Ottawa-Vanier for the past 25 years. I was working with the Montfort Hospital, as I was on the Board of Directors for nine years. I also sat on the Shaw Centre Board for three years. I think that involvement will demonstrate I know the riding well.

Q: Your predecessor, Mauril Bélanger, was very popular with his constituents right up until his death. Is it daunting to have to fill his shoes?

A: Every door I would knock, everybody would talk about Mauril and even I-- he was my mentor. He was a great friend also. Mauril … (was) well known and well integrated in the community, and I think the fact that my background — where I'm very well integrated in the community, I will be able to continue that heritage. But at the same time, the Ottawa-Vanier riding is so diverse and it has changed so much in [the last] five, ten years that I will be able to mark my own way and demonstrate that I can be the voice of Ottawa-Vanier in Parliament.

Q: What do you think about the idea that many people are discussing today that Ottawa-Vanier is a "Liberal Fortress"? The riding has been Liberal since 1935.