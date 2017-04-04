Park Summit invites new ideas for better green space

What makes a great park?

Some people like quiet solitude. Pet owners want to bring their dog. Photographers appreciate a great vista. Some want massive playgrounds, and others like big trees.

Ecology Ottawa is partnering with Toronto-based charity Park People to ask Ottawa residents that eternal question and talk about the answers at the first ever Ottawa Park Summit.

“We thought one way to begin the collaboration is to bring people together from across the city who care about our parks and have a conversation about what are some of the great, exciting examples of really cool things that are going on in Ottawa’s parks,” said executive director Graham Saul.

The event will be held on Earth Day, April 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Makerspace North. Ecology Ottawa is asking people to register in advance but the event is open to everyone.

“Ottawa should be the country’s capital of great parks,” said Saul, referencing the city’s land area, green space, waterfront land and pathways. “Greenspace is one of the things that attracts people to live in the city of Ottawa and keeps people here."

Saul said community gardens around the city, outdoor movie nights or the BAYPARK pizza oven are examples of projects that liven up community spaces.

Projects like skate parks and urban mountain biking areas can also diversify visitors in some city parks.