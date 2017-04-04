Ottawa Public Health considers limits on junk foods — even Beavertails

Ottawa Public Health is asking residents to weigh in on different options to protect kids from junk food.

Among the options: banning certain advertisers and certain vendors from city property.

“This is part of a broader strategy to help Ottawa residents live healthier lives,” said public health spokesperson Gillian Connelly. “Education alone is not enough.”

Right now there are no formal proposals, but OPH’s board has directed the agency’s staff to begin a three-month public consultation.

During Monday's OPH meeting, board members and delegates discussed several ideas, including limiting advertising and food sales on city property. Cadbury chocolate's advertising on the Rink of Dreams and slushies at city pools were cited by speakers as potential targets.

Such a policy could also put an end to french fries on the beach and rinkside Beavertails outside city hall.

Board chair Shad Qadri said that, while Monday’s delegates were passionate, any decision would depend entirely on public feedback.

“All we’ve done is approved Ottawa Public Health to consult, to see what the consensus is in the community,” he said.

“There are people saying ‘Let’s cut it out now,’ as it was with smoking, you need to take careful steps and listen to the public,” he said. “Smoking was relatively easy because it’s mostly a harmful product, there’s no benefit, where in this case food does have benefits.”

New rules about products deemed too high in salt, fat, sugar or calories could also force the city to take a more critical look at sponsored events like Red Bull Crashed Ice.

James Shepherd, who travelled from Toronto to speak to councillors about the death of his 15-year-old son, said he was "deeply saddened" by the decision to host the sporting event.

Shepherd said his son Brian died in 2008 from a sudden cardiac arrest during a paintball tournament after drinking an energy drink.

Coun. David Chernushenko admitted that he was troubled by the event’s marketing at the time but didn't say anything. He said the city needs to strike a balance between being a “nanny” and encouraging kids to make healthy choices.