Rideau Valley Conservation Authority declares flood watch for Rideau River

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority is warning residents living by the Rideau River that spring melt combined with rain could mean imminent flooding.

“We're expecting an above average flow, the last three years have been pretty low so it does vary year to year,” said spokesperson Patrick Larson.

The organization said the first area affected will be the area of the river between Kars and Kemptville in the city’s south end.

Access to communities along the river, including Hilly Lane, Cedar Beach, Rideau Glen are most at risk.

Heavy rain up to 55 cm is forecasted for Thursday and Friday, which will see a peak flow on the river on Saturday. The RVCA said they are expecting to see 450 cubic metres per second around the Carleton University monitoring station, well above the historic average of 320 cms.

The increased volume could affect riverside communities in the downtown. Water is expected to reach Belmont Avenue, Rideau River Drive and Windsor Park in Old Ottawa South.

Precautions are also be taken in New Edinburgh area with sandbags placed at Charles Street and Stanley Avenue.

Larson said parents should warn children not to play in running water, but most precautions being put in place are to protect property.

“Going wading in moving water is a bad idea, stay away from the ditches, things like that,” he said.