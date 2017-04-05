NAC workers could strike Monday

About a quarter of the National Arts Centre’s (NAC) staff could be on the picket line starting Monday.

Larry Rousseau, spokesperson for the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), said 100 ushers and box office workers have voted to strike.

If the strike happens, the construction site would shut down and programming at the NAC would stop, he said.

According to Rousseau, the workers are trying to bargain their first collective agreement, after voting to join the PSAC in February 2016, and getting certified in June 2016.

“They’re in bargaining right now and they are reasonably close enough to impasse, that is that nothing is happening at the table” he said.

Rousseau said the main issues are wages, over-time pay, how discipline is handled, seniority, vacation leave and parental leave.

He added they are looking for parity with other NAC workers.