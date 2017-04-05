Ottawa Police looking for man who offered children candy

Ottawa police are asking the public for help after a man in a minivan approached two 13-year-old children and offered them candy.



The incident happened at about 4 p.m. on March 27. The two children were approached by the man in the area of Kingsdale Avenue and Eighth Street, in the Blossom Park area.



The two children ran away after the man offered them candy and the van driver fled the scene toward Conroy Road. Police said the man did not attempt to lure the children into the van, but they would still like more information about the incident.