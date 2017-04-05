Phoenix Pay system falters, but government insists progress being made

The government is highlighting some progress with the Phoenix pay system, even while some parts of the system suffer and defending performance pay that was handed out to dozens of executives.



Documents tabled this week in the House of Commons show the Public Works and Government Services Canada paid 340 executives nearly $5 million in bonuses and performance pay over the past fiscal year.

Deputy minister Marie Lemay said most of those executives likely had nothing to do with the troubled pay system.

“We have many files we don’t have just pay,” she said.



Lemay conceded some of those who received bonuses were involved with Phoenix.



“There’s a portion of them that would be involved in the pay system.”



The government is now dealing with all pay requests related to parental leave within the standard it set for itself and wait times for others are coming down, but there are 284,000 claims awaiting processing that are outside of the government’s own standards.



Also the waits for terminations, employee transfers and some other transactions went up in the last month.

Lemay said there are real improvements underway.



“I do believe we have turned the corner,” she said. “There are some where we have lost ground, but it’s not a lot.”



Debi Daviau, president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service, said she has real concerns about performance pay generally, but in this case she can’t imagine what was worthy of a bonus.

“What part of this project went smoothly and as planned?”

Daviau said this is not going to go well with the people still waiting to be paid properly.



“It makes me mad and you can bet it will make my members mad.”

Daviau said her union still sees a lot of calls from concerned members and she’s not convinced things are changing.



“We didn’t give any credibility to those numbers and we were not in anyway convinced.”