Queen's Park to have two bills requiring sex assault training for judges

Queen’s Park is set to have two separate private member’s bills that would require prospective judges take sexual assault training, even as it’s unclear if the government supports the idea.



Liberal MPP Cristina Martins plans to introduce a bill Thursday morning and Conservative MPP Laurie Scott tabled a bill on Wednesday. Both bills seek to mandate training for judges.



“It’s been something that I am concerned with as a woman, wanting to make sure there is appropriate justice for victims,” said Martins about her bill.



Interim federal Conservative leader Rona Ambrose introduced a bill in the House of Commons earlier this year and is receiving all-party support for her proposal.

Ontario Attorney General Yasir Naqvi has said previously that he could not support a similar bill, because it would be an infringement on judicial independence. Premier Kathleen Wynne has also echoed those comments.



Martins said she spoke with Naqvi about her bill and plans to introduce it even though it would appear not to have her own government’s support.

“I put this bill forward for my constituents. I am doing my job as the MPP for Davenport.”



Naqvi’s office issued a non-committal statement about the bill.

“I want to thank MPP Martins for her interest in education and training that judges receive, particularly in the area of sexual assault. This is a very important issue and I look forward to reviewing the bill once it is tabled in the legislature.”

A follow up question to his office about whether his opinion had changed received no reply.



Scott said the issue is important and she’s concerned it’s becoming swallowed by politics. She said if the government has changed their mind about the issue they can simply bring in government legislation.