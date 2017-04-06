Better signage required to help tourists find science and tech museum, mayor says.

Mayor Jim Watson said better signage will be required to help people find the new Canada Science and Technology Museum in the south-east end of the city.

On Thursday the National Capital Commission approved the master plan for the new museum at 2421 Lancaster Road. The museum is expected to open in November.

During the meeting Watson admitted that he would have preferred the museum be located in the Lebreton Flats area, closer to downtown, instead of Alta Vista.

“It would have been a great LeBreton project, but that was obviously not meant to be,” he said.

“It’ll be an exciting addition to that part of the city, but as the mayor of Gatineau indicated we need to do a much better job of tourist signs,” said Watson. “It’s hard for a tourist to find Lancaster Road and St Laurent. Certainly we’ll work with Ottawa Tourism and the museum to better identify where the museum is.”

“There’s some wonderful artifacts and a part of our history. It was a little underwhelming being in a converted bread factory.”

The exterior of the museum will include a steam train and outdoor space. Further up the street a secondary building will contain the museum’s larger collection and more greenspace.