NCC approves transfer of land for new Ottawa Hospital

The National Capital Commission has approved the transfer of the Sir John Carling land for the new Ottawa hospital.

Several NCC board members raised concern about the plan for surface parking, the amount of land included in the transfer and the cost of environmental cleanup for the area.

Right now the current plan is to allow the hospital to use the 23 hectares for planning, and unused land can be returned. Board member Norman Hotson argued for the opposite, concerned that extra hectares will result in extra surface parking.

Outgoing chair Russell Mills said the original request from the hospital involved even more land, and the issue of surface parking can be dealt with during the design process.

"We'll be working with the Ottawa Hospital, through the design-review process, and some of those discussions will revolve around parking," he said.

It will cost at least $11.1-million to remove the rubble of the former government building and chemical residue, according to a numbers released last month by Public Services and Procurement Canada.

Board member Brian Coburn called that situation “buying a pig in a poke.”

Other board members, including Mayor Jim Watson, echoed the concerns, but said those final details could be worked on as the project moves forward.

“If we were to stop this process now because we don’t have all the answers, we wouldn’t move the project along at all. I’d like to see this process get to the next level,” said Plamondon.