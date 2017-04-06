One man killed in crash near Algonquin college

The driver of an overnight crash, near Algonquin College, has died from his injuries.

Ottawa Police confirmed the 21-year-old man succumbed to his injuries in hospital Thursday morning.

The man had been pulled from a red hatchback car that had landed on its roof shortly after 3 a.m., according to Ottawa Fire.

The crash happened at 21 Deerfield Dr, near Baseline Road and Navaho Drive.

Ottawa Fire received a call that a car with three or four occupants had flipped over.

When Ottawa Fire crews arrived on scene, they found the male driver trapped in the car, unconscious.

Fire crews had to remove the driver’s door to free him.