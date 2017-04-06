Police oversight review recommends more transparency from SIU

Police oversight in Ontario should be more open to the public, according to the judge tasked by the government to look at the system.



In releasing his report, which includes 129 recommendations, Justice Michael Tulloch said the public does not trust the system in large part because the system isn’t accountable.



“Much of the public’s faith in the oversight system has been lost,” he said during a news conference.



Tulloch is calling for better training for members of the Special Investigations Unit, which conducts investigations when a police officer is involved in a death or serious injury or is alleged to have committed sexual assault.

He said the unit should be more open about their work, should release all of their investigative reports — even in cases where no one is charged — and should release all past reports as well.

“As much information as possible should be shared with the public about all aspects of the operations of the oversight bodies,” he said.

In case where charges aren’t laid, he is recommending that officers’ names remain private.



He’s also recommending that officers be compelled to co-operate with investigations and that former police officers should account for no more than half of SIU teams.

Matt Skof, president of the Ottawa Police Association, said overall he welcomes the report and believe it will bring much-needed changes to the system.

“It’s a very fair report and it’s issues we have been putting forward for five years,” he said. “It’s going to be adding a lot of transparency to the oversight system as well as turn it into a professional oversight system.”

Skof said releasing reports publicly is not a challenge, because the information is largely already out there.