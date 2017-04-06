Vimy exhibition at War Museum recalls war in novel ways

The Canadian War Museum is marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge with a special exhibition that puts a spotlight on the unique ways people remember.

“It’s an exhibition about Vimy, but it uses Vimy as a springboard to talk about commemoration in general,” said Molly McCullough, the museum’s creative development specialist.

The exhibition, which opened to the public on Thursday, consists mostly of items inside are part of the permanent collection, but the museum also has some remarkable items on loan.

One special display contains a calfskin robe painted with images from Cpl. Mike Mountain Horse's experiences in the First World War, borrowed from a museum in Medicine Hat. Mountain Horse was from the Kainai Nation, and the robe is a Blackfoot tradition, but modern depictions are unusual.

Another case contains the war medals of Vimy veteran Sgt. Masumi Mitsui, who was later forced into a Japanese-Canadian internment camp during World War II.

“It’s exciting to be able to tell one story from so many angles, I think it will help different people get into it,” said McCullough.

The exhibition also includes large-scale interactive features using lights and projectors. On one the screen silhouettes of museum visitors appear alongside soldiers on a foggy and shadowy battlefield.

Another wall covered in white lights grows brighter depending on the amount of people standing in front of it.

“Different people absorb information in different ways,” McCullough said. “Some people relate more to the artifacts, some relate more to the experience to tap into emotional feeling through the interactivity.”