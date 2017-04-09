Ottawa’s first Repair Café a success, organizers planning more

There’s no need to throw something out, when you can learn how to fix it instead – That was the mantra of Ottawa’s first Repair Café held at Makerspace North on Saturday.

“Here we are getting together the people who know and the people who are willing to teach,” organizer Marit Quist-Corbett said of Saturday’s event. “It gives you so much confidence to see how things work.”

Quist-Corbett’s niece started the original Repair Café in the Netherlands back in 2009. The concept has since spread to many countries around the world, including France, Germany and the U.S., as well as other Canadian cities like Toronto, Montreal and Guelph.

The concept is simple: Someone comes in with a broken or torn household item– computers, furniture, bicycles, small electrical appliances, clothing -- and volunteers work with them to fix it. If the fix is easy, they might even do some of the work themselves.

Volunteer Annie Feng said she got involved with the initiative because she wanted to share her sewing skills with others.

“I always hate to see things thrown out,” she said. “Fixing your things is easy. We have Youtube, we have the Internet, we have Pinterest.”