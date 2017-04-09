Jasmine Crescent residents out in full force to support making their community safer

The bright yellow signs made their message abundantly clear -- “Our city supports Jasmine – This is OUR community,” in both English and French.

On Sunday, dozens of neighbours and community organizations came out to a walk along Jasmine Crescent, and show they stand behind the work to improve the safety in their community.

During an 11-month period between April 2015 and March 2016, three young men were murdered on the street. Another young man was stabbed in December 2016, but survived.

Resident Cécile Jean-Pierre said in French she has lived in the neighbourhood for 18 years. After the murder in March 2016, she was afraid to leave her house.

But she is no longer afraid, she said, mainly because police have increased patrols in the area.

After the murders, a number of community members also got together to form a safety committee.

City councillor Tim Tierney said he believes the work is making a difference.

“There was a real fear factor,” he said. “If you look around here today, it’s not fear. People are really excited. They’re passionate about this community and frankly they’re tired of that stigma of Jasmine being bad.”

He added that he has noticed residents have become more open.

“I find a lot of people that would not have spoken with me before… --They were very quiet. They did their own thing. They went into their apartments or houses-- are actually now coming out to events. That’s a big, big change.”