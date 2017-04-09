Plans for Somerset House heritage don't include replica of demolished wall

The saga of Somerset House on Bank Street continues at City Hall this week, but a mistake by heritage staff means a wall of modern glass instead of heritage replica brick.

The red brick building at 352 Somerset Street West was constructed in 1900, but a wall collapses in 2007 has left the building vacant and crumbling.

In 2016, council reluctantly approved demolition of a section of the building’s north facade, with the condition that a replica be built in it’s place.

But the new renderings by the project’s architect don’t follow that direction – because the city’s heritage staff forgot about it.

“Once this error was recognized, it was determined that the best way to move the project forward would be to proceed with the proposal without the replica wall,” reads the report going to heritage committee on Thursday.

The design does include heritage restoration for the remaining original walls, and an ornamental turret, but the north-east corner includes open glass instead of replica brick.

In their submitted comments, Heritage Ottawa expressed disappointed with the unexpected changes, but ward Coun. Catherine McKenney wants to move forward.

“It is our understanding that it was a condition of permitting the demolition of the brick wall and bays along Somerset last year that the brick and bays be rebuilt to match what was there originally,” read the Heritage Ottawa comments in the report. “We strongly believe that this should be done and incorporated into the proposed façade, and that a glass connector not replace those bays.”