Ontario judges are already trained on sexual assault law, says Naqvi

Attorney General Yasir Naqvi said judges are already taking on training for sexual assault and he continues to believe any legislation mandating training would harm judicial independence.

There are now two private member’s bills in the legislature at Queen’s Park that would mandate prospective judges receive training in sexual assault law, before they are appointed to the bench.

One bill comes from Conservative MPP Laurie Scott. The other is from within Naqvi’s own party, from Liberal MPP Cristina Martins.

Both bills resemble a private member’s bill in the House of Commons from interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose that would require training for people seeking to be appointed as federal judges.

Naqvi said where the bills come from is not an issue; however, he said he still believes the legislature has to keep some distance from the judicial system.

“We have to be very respectful of judicial independence. You don’t want ever in our system where politicians interfere and tell judges what to do.”

Naqvi says he has spoken with Ontario’s chief justice, and he’s confident that the training is taking place and the issue is being taken seriously.