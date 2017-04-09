Ontario attorney general says wristband issue should be left with chief

Ontario’s attorney general said he hopes police continue to work with the community, but stopped short of condemning wristbands some officers are wearing to support their colleague charged with manslaughter.

The black and blue wristbands are being sold in support of Const. Daniel Montsion who was charged with manslaughter recently in the July 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi.



Ottawa police chief Charles Bordeleau has said officers should not be wearing them while on duty.



Attorney general Yasir Naqvi said Friday that he respects the chief’s role in this and doesn’t plan to weigh in on the issue.



“Those are operational issues and I respect that,” he said. “That is not my decision or my call. That is something the chief should decide.”



He said he would not be concerned if he was pulled over and an officer was wearing one of those wristbands.

“I know our police officers are professionals and I have full confidence that they will deal with citizens in a professional manner.”



He said the most important thing the police and the public can do is come together and make sure there is a strong bond between the community and the police.