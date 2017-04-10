Farmer posts Kijiji ad offering free farm in Smiths Falls, Ont. to 'hard worker'

The ad begins “Hard Working Job Without Pay. Only a sense of meaning.”

It goes on to explain that the hard-working job is actually occupying and managing a hobby farm near Smiths Falls, Ont., about 70 kilometres outside of Ottawa.

The historic waterfront farm’s eventual occupant would have access to four barns, a paved driveway, equipment, a vehicle, animals and even training to manage it, the ad says.

The best part, the ad’s author’s says, is that he’s making it available “absolutely free of charge” to someone willing to take on “hard work and total commitment to making use of the property and showing a genuine interest in animal welfare.”

The ad makes it clear that total commitment means “an understanding that you must be around the property for part of each day forever type of thing.”

It also states that applicants must love and respect all animals, including rice, rats, rabbits, coyotes, skunks, snakes, etc. “Here, no animal is killed."

In an interview with CBC News, owner Stephen Overbury said he will be moving to Japan, and decided to give the farm away instead of selling it, because he wants someone who will care for his animals.

“By selling the farm, first I’d have to dispose of the animals. And a number of them are older, and a few are special-needs. And that’s what I call reckless abandonment,” he told them.

Overbury said he has received hundreds of applications and is carefully reviewing them to find the right steward for his property.