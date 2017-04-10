Quebec police investigating double murder in Notre-Dame-du-Laus

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a man walked into a Gatineau police station overnight and said he had killed two women.

The 60-year-old man came into the Gatineau Headquarters of the Sûreté de Québec (SQ) around 2:40 a.m. Monday, Sgt. Marc Tessier said, and gave police the address of home in Notre-Dame-du-Laus.

At the home on Val-Ombreuse Road, police found the bodies of two women.

Sgt. Tessier said the man knew the two women, but he could not give more information on their relationship, or the ages of the victims, as police are still trying to notify next of kin.

The man remains in custody at the Gatineau Headquarters, and police expect to release information on the charges Monday afternoon.