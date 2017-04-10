Three morning fires in Vanier being investigated by police

Ottawa Fire services had a busy start to Monday, with three early-morning fires in Vanier that are now being investigated by police.

Police received a call just after midnight for flames and smoke coming out of a house at 253 Deschamps Ave. The fire was eventually upgraded to two alarms.

Shortly after that fire was called in, around 1 a.m., five people were displaced after a fire at 209 Ste Anne St. One person was rescued from the second floor of the building.

Finally, at 3:30 a.m., firefighters received a call for heavy smoke and flames at 270 Montreal Rd.