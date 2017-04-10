Three morning fires in Vanier being investigated by police
Ottawa Fire services had a busy start to Monday, with three early-morning fires in Vanier that are now being investigated by police.
Police received a call just after midnight for flames and smoke coming out of a house at 253 Deschamps Ave. The fire was eventually upgraded to two alarms.
Shortly after that fire was called in, around 1 a.m., five people were displaced after a fire at 209 Ste Anne St. One person was rescued from the second floor of the building.
Finally, at 3:30 a.m., firefighters received a call for heavy smoke and flames at 270 Montreal Rd.
“The investigation has been transferred to the Ottawa Police arson unit,” said fire spokesperson Danielle Cardinal. “In this case, our investigators weren’t able to answer all of their own questions and had red flags occur which directs them to ask for the help of other agencies.”