Throne speech adds ceremonial wrinkle to Centre Block renovations

Members of Parliament could be taking some chilly strolls down Wellington Street during the reconstruction of Centre Block to keep parlimentary tradition alive.

The Centre Block renovations are set to begin next year moving both the House of Commons and the Senate out of the building for at least 10 years, as part of a multi-billion over haul.

The two separate legislatures now separated by a long hallway will be separated by much more during the construction, with the House of Commons moving to a temporary chamber in the West Block and the senate moving down the street to the former rail station.

Currently, the usher of the black rod takes a ceremonial march from the senate for throne speeches, summoning members of the House of Commons to the senate for the speech with three taps on the house door.

Members of the house then follow the speaker and the sergeant-at-arms, who carries the House of Commons' Mace, to the senate to hear the speech.

Former speaker Peter Milliken, who presided over the house for 10 years, said having the two buildings separated for the duration of the construction will pose some logistical challenges.

“I can’t imagine how enthusiastic the MPs are going to be to take a hike over to the old train station,” he said. “If the weather is bad I can see there being a lack of enthusiasm.” He said it could also prove tricky to move the ornate House of Commons mace across a city block.

“Whether the Sergeant at Arms is going to carry the mace all the way over there I don’t know, it would certainly require some security,” he said.

He said many MPs skip the opportunity to attend the speech in person, which should save some of the headaches, but there are challenges.

“It will be interesting to see what they do there.”