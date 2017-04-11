Eight-storey Glebe development approved by committee
Many residents have signed a petition against the proposed retirement residence.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The city’s planning committee has approved a contentious new development in the middle of the Glebe.
The new retirement residence and care facility will span 890 and 900 Bank Street, and the current proposal reaches eight stories.
Delegates joined area councillor, David Chernushenko, on Tuesday in expressing concern over the height and the parking requirements for the new building.
Chernushenko said the taller Lansdowne apartments were not meant to encourage higher towers and the new building would change the character of the main street.
“It would be the kind of fundamental change that would have people saying, ‘I used to go to the Glebe because it had that kind of funky atmosphere, I didn’t feel like I had towers over me, but I don’t go there anymore or not so much’,” he said.
Chernushenko said he said he was prepared to support a building that was six and four stories. The developer said while they’re open to modifications to the seventh and eighth floor, the building needs the height for a successful business model.
“A seniors use at this location is probably the best use that you’re going to get at this site,” said Ted Fobert, of Fotenn Consulting. “It’s the least impacting in terms of traffic.”
Most Popular
-
Chicago police confirm United Airlines incident, claim bloodied passenger 'fell'
-
‘Disheartening:’ Halifax parent upset spring sports could be cancelled at some schools
-
'It's disgusting:' Halifax woman on the litter she sees from her apartment window
-
Designing confidence: Calgary clothing company focuses on body positivity