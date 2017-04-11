Eight-storey Glebe development approved by committee

The city’s planning committee has approved a contentious new development in the middle of the Glebe.

The new retirement residence and care facility will span 890 and 900 Bank Street, and the current proposal reaches eight stories.

Delegates joined area councillor, David Chernushenko, on Tuesday in expressing concern over the height and the parking requirements for the new building.

Chernushenko said the taller Lansdowne apartments were not meant to encourage higher towers and the new building would change the character of the main street.

“It would be the kind of fundamental change that would have people saying, ‘I used to go to the Glebe because it had that kind of funky atmosphere, I didn’t feel like I had towers over me, but I don’t go there anymore or not so much’,” he said.

Chernushenko said he said he was prepared to support a building that was six and four stories. The developer said while they’re open to modifications to the seventh and eighth floor, the building needs the height for a successful business model.