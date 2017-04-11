Ottawa councillor leads push for cycling-infrastructure money

Coun. Jeff Leiper has joined municipal lawmakers across the province to lobby Ontario to invest $50 million in cycling infrastructure.

In a letter sent Monday to the provincial ministers of Transportation, Finance, and Tourism, Culture and Sport, as well as the attorney general, Leiper asks the province to include the funding in the budget, writing “an investment in cycling infrastructure is an investment in safe access to public roads.”

“Right now, there is a lot of very confident and relatively fit people cycling around,” Leiper said. “There are a whole group of people that would like to be cycling, that see the advantages of cycling more, but they don’t feel safe on the patchwork infrastructure that we have.”

Leiper joined forces with Toronto city councillor Mike Layton and the Share the Road Cycling Coalition to draft the text of the letter. His office then worked for a few months to reach out to bike-friendly municipal councillors across the province to encourage them to sign on to the effort. Ottawa councillors David Chernushenko, Mathieu Fleury, Catherine McKenney and Tobi Nussbaum also added their names to the list.

“I’m hoping that this group can become a bit of a nucleus of municipal councillors talking to Queen’s Park about cycling issues,” Leiper said.

In 2015, the province announced a $10-million fund for cycling-infrastructure initiatives over two years. It funded 37 projects across the province, including the bike lanes on Mackenzie Avenue. Leiper said getting additional funding would help the city to accelerate a number of planned projects.