Ottawa homelessness numbers continuing to trend up

The number of families in Ottawa’s shelters jumped nearly 25 per cent in a two-year period, leading to the city doling out an average of $40,000 a night to house families in motels.



The troubling numbers are contained in a report set to be released Tuesday from the Alliance to End Homelessness Ottawa. The report also reveals that, while fewer youth were coming to shelters last year, they stayed longer: an average of 47 days in 2016, up from 32 days in 2015.

Women over 50 were also coming to shelters more, with a 20 per cent jump from 2015 to 2016.

Overall, the number of people going to all types of shelters across the city grew, with 7,170 people using shelters for at least one night in 2016, up 355 people from 2015.

Mike Bulthuis, the alliance’s executive director, said the results are disappointing.

“We had thought we might have seen a bit of progress on some of the key numbers,” he said.

The one number trending down is single men who stayed in shelters for shorter time frames, as more were finding supportive housing.

Bulthuis said the money being spent on motels is really troubling, because it could be going to more permanent fixes.

“It’s uncomfortable knowing that kind of money is being spent on a temporary solution or a Band-Aid,” he said. “How many housing supplements could you create? How many new units could you build?”

The Pinecrest Community Health Centre runs a program for families living in shelters. The centre’s CEO Wanda MacDonald, said the motels are not ideal, because there isn’t the same support mechanisms.



She said they run a program for kids at the Carling Family Shelter, that can give parents a break, but that isn’t possible in motels.

“It gives the parent or parents an opportunity for a little bit of respite, well if you’re in a motel or hotel you’re not going to get that support.”

She said it shows there really needs to be more support for families.