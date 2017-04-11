Sale of institutional land to be included in affordable housing reserve

The city’s planning committee approved small changes to the city’s affordable housing reserve policy on Tuesday in a bid to keep up with the current momentum for more projects.

The report approved by councillors aims to “simplify and clarify” the policy that puts a percentage of money made from the sale of city land into a reserve fund for new social housing.

The name of the “Housing First Policy” is being changed to the “Affordable Housing Land and Funding Policy” and the sale of institutional land is now included.

According to the report, if institutional land had been included in the past 10 years, the fund would have received an extra $2 million. While around three-quarters of that money did eventually make its way into the reserve, the policy change will make it automatic.

“We have two governments that are helping and that have come to the table in a way that we haven’t seen in a long time, and that’s good news. Those are all good signs,” said Coun. Diane Deans.