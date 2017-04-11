MPs hear prosecutors, not just judges, need more sexual assault training

Halifax advocates applaud report recommending sexual assault training for judges



Hendel represents federal Crowns, who only prosecute sexual assault cases in the territories, but she said provincial Crowns in her experience have many of the same challenges.



She said when she worked as a provincial prosecutor in Ontario it took years for her to get training specific to sexual assault. She said the training has to go beyond just the law, but training to understand how victims experience the system.



“You need to have survivors. You need to have professors. You need to have people who have studied the experience of sexual assault survivors,” she said.



Committee vice-chair Sheila Malcolmson, the NDP MP for Nanaimo-Ladysmith in B.C., said the testimony showed that there is need for a broader plan.



“This takes me back to the commitment that the Canadian government made to adopt and implement a national action plan to end violence against women,” she said. “This is just the kind of thing that would get caught in a national action plan.”



Malcolmson said that, for now, Ambrose’s bill focusing on judicial training will likely remain as it is, but the government should take a leadership role and look at the bigger picture.