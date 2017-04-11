Jim Watson asks city to consider moving money from motels to rent supplements

Mayor Jim Watson is asking city staff to look at diverting some housing funding from putting families in motels toward helping them rent apartments.



Watson asked city staff to look at the issue after a new report from the Alliance to End Homelessness showed the city is housing hundreds of people a night in motels and spending millions per year.



In their annual report, the alliance initially reported that $12 million a year was being spent on housing families in motels, but after receiving updated information from the city confirmed the figure was $4.5 million a year.

Overall, the report showed more people are relying on shelters, especially youth and families.

Watson said the news is discouraging, but he said he hopes the long-term trend will still see more people finding housing.



“We want to see the numbers going in the right direction, but we also recognize that a lot of the measures we are taking are long term,” he said.



Watson said the issue of families being housed in Ottawa motels is troubling and that’s why he has asked staff to look at the options.

“Maybe it’s time for us to divert some money out of that and putting it into rent supplements, because living in a motel with a family is not a very positive experience,” he said.

“I want to see the cost benefit analysis of how we can take a portion of that money that should be used for short-term emergency stays and put it into a housing-first approach.”

He said one challenge they’re facing is housing larger families.