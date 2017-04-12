News / Ottawa

Elderly pedestrian struck and killed in Orleans

Bystanders rushed to help the man before emergency crews arrived.

Metro file photo of an ambulance in Ottawa.

Joe Lofaro/Metro

Metro file photo of an ambulance in Ottawa.

An elderly man died Wednesday after he was pinned between two cars on Prestone Drive in Orleans.

The man was trapped under one car, paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said.

Bystanders tried to help him before emergency crews arrived.

The 911 dispatchers gave them first aid instructions over the phone, so they could try to stem the bleeding, Deschamps said.

The man, in his 70s, had “catastrophic leg injuries,” he said.

When emergency crews arrived, firefighters extricated the man and paramedics tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead on scene, Deschamps said.

