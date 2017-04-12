Elderly pedestrian struck and killed in Orleans
Bystanders rushed to help the man before emergency crews arrived.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
An elderly man died Wednesday after he was pinned between two cars on Prestone Drive in Orleans.
The man was trapped under one car, paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said.
Bystanders tried to help him before emergency crews arrived.
The 911 dispatchers gave them first aid instructions over the phone, so they could try to stem the bleeding, Deschamps said.
The man, in his 70s, had “catastrophic leg injuries,” he said.
When emergency crews arrived, firefighters extricated the man and paramedics tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead on scene, Deschamps said.