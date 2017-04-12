Elderly pedestrian struck and killed in Orleans

An elderly man died Wednesday after he was pinned between two cars on Prestone Drive in Orleans.

The man was trapped under one car, paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said.

Bystanders tried to help him before emergency crews arrived.

The 911 dispatchers gave them first aid instructions over the phone, so they could try to stem the bleeding, Deschamps said.

The man, in his 70s, had “catastrophic leg injuries,” he said.