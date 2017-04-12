Five things to watch for as the Trudeau government introduces marijuana legalization

On Thursday Canadians should be able to find out the when, where and how of getting high legally, as the government is expected to introduce new legislation on marijuana.

Details aren’t yet known, but the government has indicated a bill on the subject is coming. Here are five things to look for.

1. When?

Media reports have already indicated the government is targeting legislation that would make possession of marijuana legal before Canada Day 2018.

2. Where?

Where to sell legal weed will likely be left in the hands of the provincial governments. Sebastien St-Louis, CEO of Hydropothecary, a Gatineau based medical marijuana producer, said his company is eager to enter the recreational market when legislation occurs.

He suggested it should be in stores where age is verified and all of the current licensed producers have their product for sale. He said it’s important buying marijuana not be too onerous. “Currently, when people don’t have a legal retail market they go to the black market.”

3. How much?

The government will have to decide how much marijuana people will be allowed to have for personal use at any one time. An independent task force asked to review the issue recommended a 30-gram limit. MP and former Toronto Police Chief Bill Blair said all details will be revealed in the bill, but 30 grams has science behind it.

“We looked at other jurisdictions that have also set what I believe to be reasonable possession limits all in and around that number.”

4. The other how much?

What sort of tax the government might receive from legal marijuana is also an important question. St. Louis said there will definitely be revenue from legal weed, but the government won’t want to overstep.

“If they put a sin tax on this similar to the way they have done with tobacco, they’re going to divert a whole pile of clients to the black market.”

5. Growing your own?