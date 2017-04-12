Five things to do this weekend in Ottawa, April 14 – 17

1. Hunt for chocolate eggs (Saturday)

There are lots of mysteries at the Diefenbunker. This weekend, you can hunt for chocolate eggs left behind by the Easter bunny. On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. join the hunt and make an Easter craft. Entry is $12 for adults and $8 for youths.

2. Spring babies at the farm (all weekend)

The Canadian Agriculture and Food Museum is celebrating all things chocolate, eggs and baby animals this weekend. Visit the brand new chicks and ducklings, baby lambs and rabbits. The demo kitchen will be exploring chocolate cake and carrot cake, and the egg hunts for children take place in the barn all weekend. Admission is $30 for a family of two adults and three children.

3. Indigenius Art Music & Fashion Show (Saturday)

The fourth annual Indigenius show celebrates young Indigenous creators making music, art and fashion across Canada. The event will be “Indigenizing” Canada's 150th Birthday” on Saturday at the Canadian Museum of History from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $40 at the door.

4. Go fly a kite (Saturday)

April is kite-flying month, and the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum is inviting everyone to “hop into spring” with egg-dyeing and kite-flying on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will also be exploring how Ottawans of old prepared for the warm season. Cost is $7.30 for adults and free for children under 5.

5. Hockey for everyone (all weekend)