Mayor wants to know what city's role will be in LeBreton discussions

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson provided an update on the LeBreton Flats redevelopment on Wednesday, including the approach the city will take to be a part of planning discussions.

“Today I’m pleased to announce that I will be seeking a mandate from committee and council to allow the City of Ottawa to enter into formal negotiations with RLG, the NCC and other government partners on the redevelopment of LeBreton Flats,” said Watson.

“The city needs to be at the table for these discussions,” he said.

Watson said he has asked staff to write up recommendations to be presented to councillors at the finance and economic development committee in the fall.

The report will help create a formal mandate that he and the city manager can use in negotiations with the NCC and the developer.

On Nov. 24 of last year the National Capital Commission approved the bid by the $3.5-billion RendezVous LeBreton plan, backed by Ottawa Senators team owner Eugene Melnyk.

“I look forward to hearing from council and public delegations on the scope of that mandate later this year,” he said.

Watson said in particular it will be important to talk about the remediation of the site and the “public realm” land including who is responsible for maintenance and operations.

The potential for a downtown hockey arena, which was a major component of the RendezVous bid, will also impact the city.